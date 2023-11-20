The Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Gonzaga matchup.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Boilermakers games.

Gonzaga put together a 14-20-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, 19 of the Bulldogs' games hit the over.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Purdue is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), but only third-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Purdue has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

