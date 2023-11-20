The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

In games Purdue shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 44th.

Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 72.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs gave up.

Purdue had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue scored 76.3 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 64.3.

Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule