How to Watch Purdue vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights
- Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
- In games Purdue shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 44th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 72.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Purdue had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue scored 76.3 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 64.3.
- Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
