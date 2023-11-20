The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball, the Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers averaged were only 0.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).

When Purdue put up more than 73.4 points last season, it went 17-1.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Gonzaga had a 26-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 86.1 points per game last year, 23.4 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.

When Gonzaga gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 13-2.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.

The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.3).

Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game at home last season, and 84.8 on the road.

The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 away.

At home, Gonzaga knocked down 7.4 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than away (40%) as well.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule