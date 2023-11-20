The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 44th.

Last year, the Boilermakers scored just 0.7 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).

Purdue had a 17-1 record last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot at a 52.1% rate from the field last season, 10.5 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

Gonzaga compiled a 26-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Bulldogs put up 23.4 more points per game last year (86.1) than the Boilermakers allowed their opponents to score (62.7).

Gonzaga went 13-2 last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue put up 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.3).

In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (84.8).

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game, nine fewer points than they allowed away (78.4).

At home, Gonzaga made 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40%) too.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule