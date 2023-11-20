How to Watch Purdue vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 44th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers scored just 0.7 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).
- Purdue had a 17-1 record last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot at a 52.1% rate from the field last season, 10.5 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
- Gonzaga compiled a 26-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Bulldogs put up 23.4 more points per game last year (86.1) than the Boilermakers allowed their opponents to score (62.7).
- Gonzaga went 13-2 last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue put up 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.3).
- In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (84.8).
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game, nine fewer points than they allowed away (78.4).
- At home, Gonzaga made 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40%) too.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Yale
|W 86-71
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Oregon
|W 123-57
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|USC
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
