The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the Boilermakers put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).

When Purdue scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 17-1.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Gonzaga had a 26-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Bulldogs scored 23.4 more points per game last year (86.1) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).

When Gonzaga gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 13-2.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last year, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 64.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, Purdue fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 84.8.

The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (78.4) last season.

Gonzaga sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (40%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule