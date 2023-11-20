The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).
  • When Purdue scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 17-1.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Gonzaga had a 26-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Bulldogs scored 23.4 more points per game last year (86.1) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).
  • When Gonzaga gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 13-2.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last year, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 64.3.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Purdue fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 84.8.
  • The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (78.4) last season.
  • Gonzaga sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (40%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Yale W 86-71 McCarthey Athletic Center
11/14/2023 Eastern Oregon W 123-57 McCarthey Athletic Center
11/20/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena

