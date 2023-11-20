The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPNU.

Indiana vs. Louisville Game Information

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

  • El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Indiana vs. Louisville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Indiana AVG Indiana Rank
340th 63.9 Points Scored 74.7 105th
324th 75.8 Points Allowed 68.7 137th
288th 29.8 Rebounds 33.1 96th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
288th 6.3 3pt Made 5.7 329th
361st 9.3 Assists 15.2 40th
327th 13.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

