Indiana vs. Louisville November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPNU.
Indiana vs. Louisville Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisville Top Players (2022-23)
- El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Indiana vs. Louisville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|Indiana AVG
|Indiana Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|361st
|9.3
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
