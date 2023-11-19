Pacers vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (7-4) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The point total is 232.5 in the matchup.
Pacers vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-4.5
|232.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 232.5 points in 10 of 11 games this season.
- Indiana's games this year have an average point total of 249.9, 17.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pacers have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Indiana has been favored six times and won four of those games.
- Indiana has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 64.9% chance to win.
Pacers vs Magic Additional Info
Pacers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|10
|90.9%
|126.5
|234.3
|123.4
|229.2
|235.5
|Magic
|1
|8.3%
|107.8
|234.3
|105.8
|229.2
|222.2
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- When playing at home, Indiana has a better record against the spread (5-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-2-0).
- The Pacers average 20.7 more points per game (126.5) than the Magic allow (105.8).
- Indiana is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall when scoring more than 105.8 points.
Pacers vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|7-4
|4-1
|10-1
|Magic
|9-3
|0-1
|3-9
Pacers vs. Magic Point Insights
|Pacers
|Magic
|126.5
|107.8
|1
|28
|7-2
|0-0
|7-2
|0-0
|123.4
|105.8
|29
|3
|0-0
|9-3
|0-0
|7-5
