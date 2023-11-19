The Indiana Pacers (3-3) square off against the Orlando Magic (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSFL.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pacers vs. Magic Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 20 points, 12.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

Myles Turner posts 17 points, 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 26.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Nesmith posts 12.7 points, 6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 1 block.

Bruce Brown puts up 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in league) with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Buddy Hield averages 11.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner puts up 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Magic.

On a per-game basis, Cole Anthony gets the Magic 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. He also averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while delivering 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest while posting 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.

The Magic are receiving 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Markelle Fultz this year.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Pacers Magic 120.3 Points Avg. 109.7 123.5 Points Allowed Avg. 103.5 48.2% Field Goal % 45.4% 37.1% Three Point % 32.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.