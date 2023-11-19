Our computer model projects a win for the Detroit Lions when they face the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Lions rank ninth in total defense this year (310.7 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 406.4 total yards per game. The Bears are posting 322.8 total yards per game on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 324.2 total yards per game (15th-ranked).

Lions vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-7.5) Toss Up (48) Lions 32, Bears 16

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have an 80.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lions have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

A total of five out of nine Detroit games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 48 points, 1.8 higher than the average total in Lions games this season.

Bears Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Bears have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

So far this year, six of Chicago's 10 games with a set number have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is five points higher than the average scoring total for Bears games (43).

Lions vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.8 22.6 29.8 20.3 24.4 24.4 Chicago 20.4 25.5 21.4 22.6 19.4 28.4

