Josh Reynolds has a good matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Chicago Bears in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears concede 248.2 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Reynolds has 24 grabs on 35 targets for 412 yards and three scores, with an average of 51.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Reynolds and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Reynolds vs. the Bears

Reynolds vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 37.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 37.5 REC YPG / REC TD One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

Reynolds will play against the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears allow 248.2 passing yards per contest.

The Bears' defense is 31st in the NFL by giving up two passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (20 total passing TDs).

Watch Lions vs Bears on Fubo!

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Reynolds with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reynolds Receiving Insights

In six of eight games this season, Reynolds has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Reynolds has received 10.7% of his team's 326 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He is averaging 11.8 yards per target (fifth in league play), averaging 412 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

In two of eight games this year, Reynolds has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (10.7%).

Reynolds (four red zone targets) has been targeted 14.3% of the time in the red zone (28 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.