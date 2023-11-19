Jared Goff will be facing the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions meet the Chicago Bears in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Goff has thrown for 2,507 yards (278.6 per game) this season, connecting on 68.4% of his passes with 14 TD passes with five INTs. With his legs, Goff has 11 rushing yards (plus two TDs) on 21 totes, averaging 1.2 rushing yards per game.

Goff vs. the Bears

Goff vs the Bears (since 2021): 4 GP / 240.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 240.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Chicago this year.

10 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

Four players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Bears this season.

The pass defense of the Bears is giving up 248.2 yards per contest this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Opponents of the Bears have scored 20 touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Bears' defense is 31st in the league in that category.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 276.5 (-115)

276.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-208)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in five of nine opportunities this season.

The Lions pass on 54.2% of their plays and run on 45.8%. They are eighth in NFL play in points scored.

Goff's 7.7 yards per attempt rank sixth in the league.

Goff has thrown for a touchdown in eight of nine games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has scored 16 of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (57.1%).

Goff has passed 28 times out of his 326 total attempts while in the red zone (31.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 0.5 (-120)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff hit his rushing yards over once in nine games played this season.

Goff has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has nine carries in the red zone (15.0% of his team's 60 red zone rushes).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-33 / 333 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 26-for-37 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 33-for-53 / 284 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 30-for-44 / 353 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-28 / 236 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD

