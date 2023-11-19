The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

IUPUI vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Osten: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison (2022-23)

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank
328th 65.3 Points Scored 66.8 306th
337th 76.8 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
335th 28.3 Rebounds 29.2 306th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th
356th 4.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th
319th 11.2 Assists 12.4 230th
355th 15.1 Turnovers 12 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.