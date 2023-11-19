The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

IUPUI vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Osten: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison (2022-23)

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 66.8 306th 337th 76.8 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 335th 28.3 Rebounds 29.2 306th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 356th 4.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 319th 11.2 Assists 12.4 230th 355th 15.1 Turnovers 12 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.