Sunday's contest between the UIC Flames (3-1) and the IUPUI Jaguars (1-2) at Credit Union 1 Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-75, with UIC coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Jaguars' most recent game was a 92-58 loss to Marquette on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI vs. UIC Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

IUPUI vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 77, IUPUI 75

Other Horizon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars averaged 71.6 points per game last season (57th in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per contest (329th in college basketball). They had a -2 scoring differential overall.

IUPUI averaged 1.7 more points in Horizon action (73.3) than overall (71.6).

At home, the Jaguars scored 76.2 points per game last season, 9.1 more than they averaged on the road (67.1).

At home, IUPUI conceded 71.5 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 71.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.