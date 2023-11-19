The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) face the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Indiana vs. UConn Game Information

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Indiana vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG UConn AVG UConn Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 78.6 30th
137th 68.7 Points Allowed 64.1 34th
96th 33.1 Rebounds 36.5 10th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 9.1 30th
40th 15.2 Assists 17.5 4th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.2 217th

