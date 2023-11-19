Indiana vs. UConn November 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) face the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN.
Indiana vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
UConn Top Players (2022-23)
- Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Indiana vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|UConn AVG
|UConn Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|78.6
|30th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|64.1
|34th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|36.5
|10th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|9.1
|30th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|17.5
|4th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
