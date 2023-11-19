Sunday's contest between the UConn Huskies (3-0) and Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) squaring off at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 82-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Indiana vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Indiana vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 82, Indiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-15.0)

UConn (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Indiana Performance Insights

At 74.7 points scored per game and 68.7 points allowed last season, Indiana was 105th in college basketball offensively and 137th on defense.

The Hoosiers were 96th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.1) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5) last season.

Indiana was 40th in the nation in assists (15.2 per game) last season.

The Hoosiers made 5.7 3-pointers per game and shot 36.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 329th and 44th, respectively, in the country.

Indiana gave up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 218th and 149th, respectively, in the nation.

The Hoosiers took 26.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 20.1% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 73.4% of their shots, with 79.9% of their makes coming from there.

