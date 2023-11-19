Indiana vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
The UConn Huskies (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The Hoosiers have also taken three games in a row.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Indiana vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-12.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UConn (-11.5)
|144.5
|-850
|+570
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. UConn Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Indiana put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- UConn won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
- A total of 20 Huskies games last season went over the point total.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- While our computer ranking puts Indiana 210th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 49th.
- Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
