The UConn Huskies (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The Hoosiers have also taken three games in a row.

Indiana vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Indiana vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-12.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UConn (-11.5) 144.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana vs. UConn Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Indiana put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.
  • UConn won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • A total of 20 Huskies games last season went over the point total.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • While our computer ranking puts Indiana 210th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 49th.
  • Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

