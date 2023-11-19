Sunday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (2-1) matching up with the Lipscomb Bisons (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 88-64 victory as our model heavily favors Indiana.

The Hoosiers head into this contest on the heels of a 112-79 victory against Murray State on Friday.

Indiana vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Indiana vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 88, Lipscomb 64

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers put up 80.9 points per game (sixth in college basketball) last season while allowing 62.1 per outing (110th in college basketball). They had a +603 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

Indiana's offense was less effective in Big Ten contests last year, posting 78.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.9 PPG.

The Hoosiers scored 81.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 more points than they averaged in road games (78.5).

Indiana allowed 56.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than it allowed away from home (65.8).

