Blackhawks vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 19
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Blackhawks prepare for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (7-9-1) at United Center on Sunday, November 19 at 7:00 PM ET.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Henri Jokiharju
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
Blackhawks vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 36 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Chicago concedes 3.5 goals per game (49 total), which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -13, they are 28th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres' 48 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- Their -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-175)
|Blackhawks (+145)
|6.5
