The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaiser stats and insights

Kaiser is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Kaiser has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Kaiser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:34 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:32 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:52 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 4-0

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

