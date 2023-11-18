MEAC teams were in action for two games in the Week 12 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Morgan State vs. Howard | Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central

Week 12 MEAC Results

Howard 14 Morgan State 7

Howard Leaders

  • Passing: Quinton Williams (12-for-22, 143 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jarett Hunter (20 ATT, 108 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Kasey Hawthorne (4 TAR, 4 REC, 52 YDS)

Morgan State Leaders

  • Passing: Tahj Smith (9-for-22, 144 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jarin Davis (12 ATT, 74 YDS)
  • Receiving: Anthony James Jr. (4 TAR, 4 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

HowardMorgan State
382Total Yards260
143Passing Yards144
239Rushing Yards116
1Turnovers0

North Carolina Central 55 Delaware State 14

Team Stat Comparison

North Carolina CentralDelaware State
669Total Yards384
407Passing Yards167
262Rushing Yards217
0Turnovers1

Next Week's MEAC Games

