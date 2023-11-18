Saturday's game features the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-1) and the Valparaiso Beacons (0-1) facing off at Athletics-Recreation Center (on November 18) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-67 win for Western Illinois, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their last time out, the Beacons lost 75-62 to Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 72, Valparaiso 67

Valparaiso Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beacons' -355 scoring differential last season (outscored by 11.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 59.6 points per game (287th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

On offense, Valparaiso averaged 58.5 points per game last season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (59.6 points per game) was 1.1 PPG higher.

In home games, the Beacons posted 6.1 more points per game last year (63) than they did away from home (56.9).

Valparaiso surrendered 71.8 points per game last season at home, which was 0.8 more points than it allowed in away games (71).

