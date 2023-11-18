The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-1) battle the Valparaiso Beacons (0-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Leathernecks' 67.5 points per game last year were only 3.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Beacons gave up.

Western Illinois went 3-1 last season when giving up fewer than 59.6 points.

Last year, the 59.6 points per game the Beacons recorded were 13.6 fewer points than the Leathernecks allowed (73.2).

Valparaiso had a 4-1 record last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Valparaiso Schedule