The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-1) battle the Valparaiso Beacons (0-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Leathernecks' 67.5 points per game last year were only 3.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Beacons gave up.
  • Western Illinois went 3-1 last season when giving up fewer than 59.6 points.
  • Last year, the 59.6 points per game the Beacons recorded were 13.6 fewer points than the Leathernecks allowed (73.2).
  • Valparaiso had a 4-1 record last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Valparaiso Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Eastern Illinois L 75-62 Lantz Arena
11/18/2023 Western Illinois - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/21/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena

