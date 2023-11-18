Tyler Johnson will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators meet at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Looking to bet on Johnson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Johnson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:58 per game on the ice, is -7.

In three of 14 games this year, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnson has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of 14 contests this year, Johnson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Johnson hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 14 Games 3 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.