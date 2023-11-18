Southern Indiana vs. La Salle: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The La Salle Explorers (3-0) host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) at Tom Gola Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Tom Gola Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 17 of Southern Indiana's games last season hit the over.
- The Screaming Eagles were 9-17-0 against the spread last year.
- La Salle put together an 18-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-17-0 mark of Southern Indiana.
Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|La Salle
|69.8
|145.6
|72.6
|146.8
|140.8
|Southern Indiana
|75.8
|145.6
|74.2
|146.8
|149.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends
- The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, just 3.2 more points than the 72.6 the Explorers allowed.
- When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, Southern Indiana went 6-11 against the spread and 14-8 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|La Salle
|18-14-0
|16-16-0
|Southern Indiana
|9-17-0
|17-9-0
Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|La Salle
|Southern Indiana
|8-8
|Home Record
|10-4
|5-8
|Away Record
|5-11
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.4
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.5
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.