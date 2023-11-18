The La Salle Explorers (3-0) will host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the La Salle vs. Southern Indiana matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total La Salle Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM La Salle (-14.5) 144.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel La Salle (-14.5) 143.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southern Indiana put together a 9-17-0 record against the spread last year.

The Screaming Eagles were an underdog by 14.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

La Salle covered 18 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.

The Explorers and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 32 times last season.

