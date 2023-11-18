Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Northwestern Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Wildcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+3) Toss Up (49.5) Northwestern 27, Purdue 22

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Boilermakers' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Boilermakers' record against the spread is 4-6-0.

Purdue has not covered a spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites (0-1).

The Boilermakers have seen six of its 10 games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 49.5 points, 0.3 more than the average point total for Purdue games this season.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 44.4% chance to win.

So far this year, the Wildcats have compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

Northwestern is a 5-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Five of the Wildcats' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

The average point total for the Northwestern this season is 7.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Boilermakers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Purdue 23.7 31.1 28.7 33.7 16.3 27.3 Northwestern 20.5 22.8 28.8 25.8 13.5 22.3

