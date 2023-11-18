Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-0) and the South Dakota Coyotes (3-1) meet at Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup has no set line.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats
- Purdue Fort Wayne won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- South Dakota put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-18-0 mark from Purdue Fort Wayne.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|73.9
|143.2
|69.8
|143.4
|143.9
|South Dakota
|69.3
|143.2
|73.6
|143.4
|142.9
Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mastodons recorded only 0.3 more points per game (73.9) than the Coyotes gave up (73.6).
- When Purdue Fort Wayne scored more than 73.6 points last season, it went 8-5 against the spread and 15-2 overall.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|10-18-0
|11-17-0
|South Dakota
|12-15-0
|13-14-0
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|South Dakota
|9-6
|Home Record
|8-6
|7-8
|Away Record
|2-11
|1-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|8-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-9-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.3
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.5
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
