Saturday's game features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-0) and the South Dakota Coyotes (3-1) facing off at Desert Diamond Arena (on November 18) at 4:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-74 win for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Where: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 80, South Dakota 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.4)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

Last year, Purdue Fort Wayne was 124th in college basketball offensively (73.9 points scored per game) and 166th defensively (69.8 points conceded).

With 32.3 rebounds per game and 32.1 rebounds allowed, the Mastodons were 144th and 247th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Last season Purdue Fort Wayne was ranked 169th in college basketball in assists with 13.1 per game.

Last year, the Mastodons were 14th-best in the country in 3-point makes (9.6 per game), and they ranked No. 156 in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Last season, Purdue Fort Wayne was 165th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and 18th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.2%).

Last season, Purdue Fort Wayne attempted 46.7% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 53.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 36.8% of Purdue Fort Wayne's buckets were 3-pointers, and 63.2% were 2-pointers.

