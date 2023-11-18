Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 18?
Can we count on Philipp Kurashev finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Nashville Predators at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Kurashev stats and insights
- Kurashev has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
