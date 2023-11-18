Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 18, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wake Forest Demon Deacons match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Fighting Irish. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-24.5) Over (46.5) Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11

Week 12 FBS Independent Predictions

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this matchup.

The Fighting Irish's record against the spread is 6-3-1.

In games it has played as 24.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Fighting Irish have seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

The total for this game is 46.5, 5.1 points fewer than the average total in Notre Dame games thus far this season.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have hit the over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

The average total in Wake Forest games this season is 4.3 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Fighting Irish vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 36.8 16.9 43.4 12.8 27.3 25.5 Wake Forest 20.5 24.6 22.0 25.2 18.3 23.8

