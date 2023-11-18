Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 24.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-24.5)
|46.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-24.5)
|46.5
|-3500
|+1280
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once when favored by 24.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Wake Forest has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
