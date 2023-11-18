The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on NBC.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini's 75.3 points per game last year were 16.4 more points than the 58.9 the Fighting Irish gave up.

Illinois went 18-2 last season when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.

Last year, the Fighting Irish scored 73.9 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini allowed.

Notre Dame had a 22-1 record last season when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents made.

The Fighting Illini's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Schedule