Saturday's contest that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-1) against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-65 in favor of Notre Dame, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Fighting Irish won their most recent game 110-52 against Northwestern on Wednesday.

Notre Dame vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Notre Dame vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 87, Illinois 65

Notre Dame Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Irish outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game last season, with a +494 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (41st in college basketball) and gave up 58.9 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Notre Dame scored 70.1 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 3.8 fewer points per game than its season average (73.9).

The Fighting Irish averaged 77.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

Notre Dame ceded 56.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 57.9 on the road.

