The Chicago Blackhawks, including Nick Foligno, will be on the ice Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. If you'd like to wager on Foligno's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Foligno has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:29 on the ice per game.

Foligno has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of 14 games this season, Foligno has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 14 games this season, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Foligno has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Foligno having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 14 Games 1 8 Points 2 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.