MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MVC teams will take the court across three games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the Northern Iowa Panthers playing the Ball State Cardinals at John E. Worthen Arena.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Ball State Cardinals
|11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wright State Raiders at Indiana State Sycamores
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Illinois Leathernecks at Valparaiso Beacons
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.