The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) will play their SEC-rival, the Florida Gators (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 11 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Florida matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbia, Missouri
  • Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-11) 59.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri (-11.5) 58.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Missouri vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Missouri is 7-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.
  • Florida has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
  • The Gators have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Missouri & Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
Florida
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.