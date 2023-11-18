Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 18?
Can we expect Lukas Reichel scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Reichel scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Reichel has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 4-0
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
