The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) go up against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (47%).

IUPUI went 4-10 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 309th.

The Jaguars scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 9.1 fewer points than the 74.4 the Eagles allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, IUPUI went 2-6.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

IUPUI scored more points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (64.9) last season.

At home, the Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 81.9.

IUPUI knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%).

