How to Watch IUPUI vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) go up against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Cleveland State vs Eastern Michigan (1:00 PM ET | November 18)
- Detroit Mercy vs Ohio (2:00 PM ET | November 18)
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (47%).
- IUPUI went 4-10 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 309th.
- The Jaguars scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 9.1 fewer points than the 74.4 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, IUPUI went 2-6.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison
- IUPUI scored more points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (64.9) last season.
- At home, the Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 81.9.
- IUPUI knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%).
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 66-56
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 96-57
|Hulman Center
|11/17/2023
|Elon
|L 86-72
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/25/2023
|Cleary
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
