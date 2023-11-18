The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) go up against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • IUPUI went 4-10 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 309th.
  • The Jaguars scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 9.1 fewer points than the 74.4 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, IUPUI went 2-6.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

  • IUPUI scored more points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (64.9) last season.
  • At home, the Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 81.9.
  • IUPUI knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Valparaiso W 66-56 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/14/2023 @ Indiana State L 96-57 Hulman Center
11/17/2023 Elon L 86-72 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 Winthrop - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 Holy Cross - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/25/2023 Cleary - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

