The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) host the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of IUPUI's games last season hit the over.

The Jaguars' record against the spread last year was 17-10-0.

Winthrop (12-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 20.1% less often than IUPUI (17-10-0) last season.

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 73.8 139.1 74.4 151.2 143.6 IUPUI 65.3 139.1 76.8 151.2 136.2

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Jaguars put up 9.1 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Eagles allowed (74.4).

IUPUI went 7-0 against the spread and 2-6 overall when it scored more than 74.4 points last season.

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 12-16-0 16-12-0 IUPUI 17-10-0 16-11-0

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop IUPUI 10-4 Home Record 4-9 4-11 Away Record 0-15 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 71.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

