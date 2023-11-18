IUPUI vs. Winthrop November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) meet the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
IUPUI vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)
- Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Osten: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)
- Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
IUPUI vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|127th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.