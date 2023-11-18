Will Isaak Phillips Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 18?
On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Isaak Phillips going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Phillips 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 16 games last season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Phillips produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Phillips averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Predators 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Predators gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
