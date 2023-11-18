Indiana vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) will face off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Spartans will attempt to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Michigan State matchup.
Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-4.5)
|47.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-4.5)
|47.5
|-192
|+158
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Colorado vs Washington State
- South Florida vs UTSA
Indiana vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Indiana is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Michigan State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.