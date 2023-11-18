Saturday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) and the Wright State Raiders (1-2) at Hulman Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with Indiana State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Sycamores are coming off of a 71-69 loss to Illinois-Springfield in their last outing on Wednesday.

Indiana State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Indiana State vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 77, Wright State 76

Indiana State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sycamores' -89 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 64.5 points per game (191st in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per contest (261st in college basketball).

Offensively, Indiana State scored 63.5 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (64.5 points per game) was 1 PPG higher.

Offensively the Sycamores were worse when playing at home last year, averaging 63.8 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Indiana State surrendered 63.5 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 71.8.

