The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) and the Indiana State Sycamores (1-9) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Saluki Stadium in a battle of MVFC foes.

Defensively, Southern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best by giving up only 18.1 points per game. The offense ranks 71st (24.2 points per game). Indiana State has been sputtering offensively, ranking 11th-worst with 268.4 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 376.4 total yards per contest (82nd-ranked).

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Indiana State Southern Illinois 268.4 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (74th) 376.4 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.4 (20th) 125.7 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.4 (93rd) 142.7 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.4 (45th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has recored 980 passing yards, or 98 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with six interceptions.

Justin Dinka is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 480 yards, or 48 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Plez Lawrence has taken 94 carries and totaled 470 yards with three touchdowns.

Harry Van Dyne leads his team with 566 receiving yards on 38 receptions with two touchdowns.

Dakota Caton has recorded 399 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Kevin Barnett's 14 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 150 yards.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has 2,093 yards passing for Southern Illinois, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has racked up 348 yards on 65 carries while finding paydirt six times.

This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 49 times for 288 yards (28.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 40 catches for 564 yards (56.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Vinson Davis has hauled in 45 receptions totaling 552 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

D'Ante' Cox has been the target of 28 passes and compiled 23 receptions for 313 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

