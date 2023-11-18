When the Indiana Hoosiers play the Michigan State Spartans at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection system predicts the Hoosiers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Indiana (-3.5) Toss Up (47) Indiana 26, Michigan State 21

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The Hoosiers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hoosiers' record against the spread is 5-3-0.

Indiana has not covered a spread (0-1) when they are at least 3.5-point favorites.

There have been five Hoosiers games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

Indiana games have had an average of 48.2 points this season, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Spartans based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Spartans have a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Michigan State is 0-5-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Spartans' nine games with a set total.

The average point total for the Michigan State this season is 2.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Hoosiers vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana 21.4 30 21.4 20.4 23.3 44.3 Michigan State 16.7 27.7 18.7 26.5 13.8 29.5

