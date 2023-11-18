Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The outings in a Week 12 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Indiana include the Wake Forest Demon Deacons taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Ryan Field
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Purdue (-3)
Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Indiana (-3.5)
Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
- TV Channel: FloSports
Valparaiso Beacons at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Ball State (-12.5)
Indiana State Sycamores at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-24.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.