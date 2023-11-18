The outings in a Week 12 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Indiana include the Wake Forest Demon Deacons taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Ryan Field

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Purdue (-3)

Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Indiana (-3.5)

Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl TV Channel: FloSports

Valparaiso Beacons at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Scheumann Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Ball State (-12.5)

Indiana State Sycamores at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Saluki Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-24.5)

