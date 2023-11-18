Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are six games featuring a Horizon team on Saturday in college basketball play.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Detroit Mercy Titans at Dayton Flyers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wright State Raiders at Indiana State Sycamores
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Cleveland State Vikings
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Northern Kentucky Norse
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Milwaukee Panthers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Robert Morris Colonials at George Mason Patriots
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
