The Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) and the Ball State Cardinals (3-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Ford Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Evansville Betting Records & Stats

Evansville went 10-21-0 ATS last season.

Evansville had less success against the spread than Ball State last season, sporting an ATS record of 10-21-0, compared to the 14-14-0 mark of the Cardinals.

Evansville vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 62.4 138.8 76.0 147.6 136.1 Ball State 76.4 138.8 71.6 147.6 144.4

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

Last year, the Purple Aces recorded 62.4 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the Cardinals gave up.

Evansville had a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Evansville vs. Ball State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 10-21-0 19-12-0 Ball State 14-14-0 17-11-0

Evansville vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Evansville Ball State 3-10 Home Record 12-2 1-14 Away Record 6-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 65.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

