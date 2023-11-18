Evansville vs. Ball State November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) will play the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Evansville vs. Ball State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Preston Phillips: 4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ball State Top Players (2022-23)
- Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Evansville vs. Ball State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Evansville Rank
|Evansville AVG
|Ball State AVG
|Ball State Rank
|352nd
|62.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|327th
|76
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|227th
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|341st
|6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|350th
|10.2
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.