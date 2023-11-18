The Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) will play the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Ball State Game Information

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ball State Top Players (2022-23)

Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Evansville vs. Ball State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 352nd 62.4 Points Scored 76.4 64th 327th 76 Points Allowed 71.6 227th 343rd 28 Rebounds 32.6 117th 341st 6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 350th 10.2 Assists 13.2 163rd 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

