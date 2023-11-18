The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will aim to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Purple Aces have also taken three games in a row.

Evansville vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals given up to their opponents (44%).
  • Evansville compiled a 3-5 straight up record in games it shot over 44% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cardinals finished 142nd.
  • The Purple Aces' 62.4 points per game last year were 9.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the Cardinals allowed.
  • When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, Evansville went 3-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

  • Evansville averaged 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 61 on the road.
  • At home, the Purple Aces gave up 73.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 79.
  • Evansville sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (29.7%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 72-64 Ford Center
11/9/2023 St. Louis Pharmacy W 116-46 Ford Center
11/15/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 76-57 Show Me Center
11/18/2023 Ball State - Ford Center
11/24/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
11/25/2023 Southeast Missouri State - McKenzie Arena

